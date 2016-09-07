Infantino says 40-team World Cup not a certainty

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is not yet certain that the 2026 World Cup finals would feature 40 teams even though he personally favors an expanded tournament, he said Tuesday.



Infantino also said he would be happy for several countries to share the hosting of the World Cup, describing it as much a "social event for the whole world" as a global sporting competition.



FIFA expects to make decisions by October on the number of teams, the format for the tournament and the continents that will be eligible to stage the tournament.



The latter would be a key decision as it would determine whether countries from Asia, where Qatar is staging the 2022 World Cup, can bid to be hosts.

...