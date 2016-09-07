Syrians stifle Korea, Japan back on track

South Korea were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by Syria in 2018 World Cup qualifying Tuesday, while Japan got their campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Thailand and Australia beat United Arab Emirates 1-0 to top their group.



The Koreans, bidding for a ninth consecutive appearance at the World Cup Finals, were lucky to hang on for a 3-2 win over China in their Group A opener last week and again failed to shine against Syria, ranked 57 places below them at No. 105 .



South Korea, third on four points, will host Qatar, while China will play second-from bottom Syria.

