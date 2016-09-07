Clubs say new Champions League more lucrative and fair

European clubs are anticipating another windfall after changes to the Champions League and say the new system will be fairer as well as making them richer.



The European Clubs Association said it expected revenue from the Champions League and Europa League to jump from 2.35 billion euros ($2.62 billion) per season to around 3 billion euros from 2018-2019, when the changes, announced by the Union of European Football Associations just last month, come into force.



The former West Germany forward said the agreement "keeps the football in Europe united" in the face of talk of a breakaway Super League.



He added the clubs were prepared to sit down next year and to talk to UEFA about the 2021-2014 cycle.

