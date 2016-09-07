Neymar goal gives Brazil 2-1 win over Colombia

Neymar's second-half goal gave Brazil a 2-1 victory over Colombia Tuesday as the five-times world champions registered their second consecutive win to take the second place in the South American qualifying group for Russia 2018 .



The home side got the perfect start when Miranda rose after just 80 seconds to head home a corner and score his first goal in 33 appearances for the national side.



Neymar took a pass just inside the box with 73 minutes gone and his angled drive was well placed into the far corner to beat Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.



It was his 48th goal in 72 international games and takes the Barcelona striker equal to Zico on Brazil's all-time goal-scoring list.

...