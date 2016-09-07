English FA back Van Praag's UEFA bid

The English Football Association Wednesday announced they will back Michael van Praag in the race to replace Michel Platini as UEFA president.



Van Praag, the president of the Dutch FA, is competing with Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, after Spain's Angel Maria Villar Llona quit the contest Tuesday.



"As UEFA president, Mr Van Praag would be able to provide the strong and credible leadership European football requires at a crucial moment for the global game".



Noting his long service for Dutch giants Ajax and his time in charge of the Dutch FA, Gill highlighted Van Praag's work in promoting the women's game and fighting discrimination.



Both Gill and former FA chairman Greg Dyke forged a close relationship with Van Praag when the 68-year-old Dutchman stood against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter last year.

...