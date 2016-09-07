Luiz happy to be jack of all trades at Chelsea

David Luiz insists he is willing to play in a variety of roles for Chelsea following his surprise move back to Stamford Bridge.



Luiz rejoined the Premier League club from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day last month and has been renewing old acquaintances at Chelsea's Cobham training ground this week.



Luiz could make up part of a back three with Gary Cahill and John Terry when Chelsea resume domestic action at Swansea Sunday as Conte has often preferred to play 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formations.



Luiz, who became the world's most expensive defender when he left Chelsea for PSG in 2014, has no issues with whatever position he is required to fill for the team.

...