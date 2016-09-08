Neymar scores as Brazil march on

Brazil's march toward the 2018 World Cup gathered pace Tuesday with a Neymar-inspired win over Colombia as Uruguay surged to the top of the South American qualification standings with a 4-0 rout of Paraguay. Just four days after their first ever victory over Ecuador in Quito, Brazil dug deep to beat Colombia 2-1 in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus courtesy of Neymar's 74th-minute winner.



Argentina, who squandered the opportunity to maintain their lead after a 2-2 draw away to Venezuela, are third, trailing Brazil on goal difference with the two heavyweight rivals level on 15 points.



Brazil's win over Colombia was the latest in a series of physical encounters between the two teams, who have skirmished regularly since the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals – a match that saw Neymar exit with a tournament-ending injury.

...