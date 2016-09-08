Bale says La Liga title is Real’s top target this season

Gareth Bale said Real Madrid are determined to wrest back the Spanish league title from Barcelona this season after going four years without tasting La Liga success. Bale won the Champions League twice and the Copa del Rey since joining the Bernabeu club in 2013, but the league title proved elusive.



Real missed out on the league to Barcelona on the final day of last season by a point and have not won the title since 2012, when they collected a record 100 points under Jose Mourinho.



Real have won their opening two league games this season, with Bale scoring twice in their 3-0 win at Real Sociedad.

