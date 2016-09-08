Brexit will make it harder for England to win hosting rights: FA chairman

Britain's decision to leave the European Union will make it tougher for England to win the right to host future World Cup and European Championship tournaments, English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has said.



Clarke, who last month succeeded Greg Dyke as head of the FA, said he began thinking about the country's chances of hosting a major international tournament after England's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Slovakia in Trnava Sunday.



The FA boss also said he was open to the idea of England co-hosting tournaments with EU nations.



England, which hosted the European Championship in 1996 and the World Cup in 1966, will stage the semifinals and final of the next European championship at London's Wembley Stadium, when the tournament is hosted across the continent in 2020 .

