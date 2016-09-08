Pep and Jose resume hostilities in derby duel

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his Manchester City adversary Pep Guardiola rekindle a rivalry 20 years in the making in this weekend's hotly anticipated Manchester derby.



Mourinho has sidelined experienced German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, while Guardiola's benching of Joe Hart forced the popular goalkeeper to leave City for Torino.



Both men have also delivered impressive initial results, leaving their clubs neck-and-neck on nine points -- along with Chelsea -- after the first three games of the season.



It is two decades since their paths first crossed at Barcelona in the mid-1990s, when Guardiola was captain and Mourinho worked as an assistant to Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal.



Mourinho's appointment by Real Madrid that year brought him into regular confrontation with Guardiola.



That year's Spanish Super Cup witnessed a new low in the relationship between the clubs as Mourinho poked Guardiola's assistant Tito Vilanova in the eye during a touchline shoving match.



They last met in 2013 when Guardiola's Bayern Munich edged Mourinho's Chelsea on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup.

