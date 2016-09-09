FIFA confirm Atletico and Real bans

FIFA Thursday dismissed appeals by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid against a ban on registering new players in the next two transfer windows for irregularities in the signing of foreign players under 18 .



Both clubs were sanctioned in January, but by appealing had temporarily held off the ban during the transfer window which closed last month.



They will now not be able to register any new players in either of the next two windows, January 2017 and July-August 2017, before being able to do so once again in January 2018 .



Atletico insisted they had such clearance from FIFA for the players under investigation.

...