Lochte banned for 10 months by USOC

American swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 10 months and will miss next year's world championships for his part in a scandal involving the U.S. athlete and three other swimmers at the Rio Olympics, the United States Olympic Committee said Thursday.



Lochte, who won gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay in Rio, will also forfeit bonus money from the Games, the monthly funding he receives from USOC and USA Swimming, and will not be allowed access to USOC training centers.



Bentz, Conger and Feigen will be suspended from domestic and international USA Swimming national team competitions for four months and will not receive monthly funding from USA Swimming or USOC during that period.

