Bayern set to unleash Sanches on Schalke

Portuguese wunderkind Renato Sanches is in line to make his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions go to Schalke 04 Friday evening.



Bayern head to Gelsenkirchen fresh from starting the season in ominous fashion a fortnight ago by thrashing hapless Werder Bremen 6-0 at the Allianz Arena.



Schalke, who finished fifth in Germany last season, have been rebuilding over the summer under new coach Markus Weinzierl, but lost their opener 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.



Borussia Dortmund also won their opener and this week travel to promoted RB Leipzig to take on the sole Bundesliga team from the former East Germany.



The signs are the goal race between Bayern's Lewandowski and Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that lit up last season is set to go again this term too.

