Far from Manchester, Pellegrini enters China's dragons' den

Ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is one man who will not be watching Saturday's Manchester derby as he takes his bow with Hebei China Fortune in the ultra-volatile Chinese Super League.



At the same time as his successor, Pep Guardiola, is locking horns with Manchester United's Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, Pellegrini will be pitchside 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) away as Hebei host Guangzhou Evergrande in northern China.



Since the start of the current, 16-team Chinese Super League season in March, no fewer than eight managers have been shown the door, meaning a coach's chances of long-term survival are slim.



Luiz Felipe Scolari's Evergrande are top of the table but he appears under threat with Marcello Lippi, who masterminded the club's 2013 AFC Champions League victory, tipped to return.



France's Jean Tigana became one of Shanghai Shenhua's incredible 27 managerial casualties in the last 22 years when he was sacked only a month into the 2012 season.

...