Transfer ban won't stop Real winning, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is confident the team's results will not suffer from a one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA for breaking rules regarding the signing of under-age foreign players.



FIFA rejected the appeals by Real and Atletico Madrid against the punishment which prevents the two La Liga clubs from registering new players during the next two transfer windows.



Zidane is, however, concerned at how the ban will affect the youth section of Real.



Zidane's primary focus is Saturday's home game against Osasuna and the expected return of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema from injury.



Without the two, Real won their opening two league games, a 3-0 triumph at Real Sociedad and a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

