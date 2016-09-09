Messi ready but won't be risked: Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique insisted Lionel Messi is fit enough to face Alaves Saturday, but may be protected with a run of seven games in 22 days to come for the Spanish champions.



Messi missed Argentina's World Cup qualifier with Venezuela in midweek due to a groin problem, whilst the return of Neymar for the first time this season after winning Olympic gold with Brazil increases the temptation for the Barca boss to hand Messi an extended rest.



"Yes," insisted Enrique when pressed on whether Messi was fit to play.

