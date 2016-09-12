UEFA election clouded by Champions League rival

UEFA, the richest and most powerful continental football confederation, elects a new president this week as it confronts a growing challenge to its cash-cow Champions League.



UEFA announced last month that it has decided for 2018-2021 that the four top European leagues -- Spain, England, Germany and Italy -- will have four automatic places in the Champions League.



EPFL chairman Lars-Christer Olsson said clubs should only qualify through sporting merit in domestic leagues.



The ECA strongly welcomed the UEFA reforms which entrenched their place in the Champions League and lion's share of the league's multi-billion dollar revenues.



Talk of a breakaway league could be a bargaining ploy to seek concessions from UEFA, one executive member of the continental group said.

...