Rashford set for Europa start after impressing Mourinho

Striker Marcus Rashford will be handed his first Manchester United start of the Jose Mourinho era at Feyenoord in the Europa League Thursday after impressing his manager in Saturday's Premier League defeat by Manchester City.



Rashford, who scored on both his Premier Leage and Europa League debuts for United last season, is by far the most exciting graduate of United's academy in years.



Mourinho said he viewed Rashford as an out-and-out striker, but conceded the forward had offered his team a better outlet when deployed on the wing against City than established wide players such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard.

...