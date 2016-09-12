Pellegrini slumps to debut defeat in China

Ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini endured a baptism of fire as his new club Hebei China Fortune slumped 3-0 to Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League.



As Pep Guardiola steered City to a famous 2-1 derby win over Manchester United, Pellegrini's Hebei went down to goals from Huang Bowen and Brazilian duo Alan and Ricardo Goulart in Qinhuangdao.



But Pellegrini shrugged off the result and said it would take time to reach the level of Luiz Felipe Scolari's Evergrande, who have won five championships in a row and lead the league by six points.



Newly promoted Hebei have spent big on the likes of Ivory Coast forward Gervinho and Argentinian winger Ezequiel Lavezzi, as well as Pellegrini, in an effort to overtake Evergrande.

...