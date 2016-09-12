Luis Enrique seeks swift Barca bounceback

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique expects the Spanish champions to suffer no after-effects from their shock La Liga defeat to Alaves when Celtic make their Champions League return at the Camp Nou Tuesday.



Enrique was in the firing line after leaving Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the bench among seven changes as Barca's 100 percent start to the campaign was ended in stunning fashion by Alaves' first La Liga win in a decade with a 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou on Saturday.



However, Enrique expects a very different clash with Champions League points at stake in a tough group also containing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach.



"It helps to have played them in pre-season, but in terms of intensity and fighting for the three points there is a huge difference," added Enrique.



And he lauded the impact made by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in his short time in charge at Celtic in leading the Scottish champions back into the Champions League for the first time in three years.

...