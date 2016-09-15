New UEFA chief vows to face big clubs

Aleksander Ceferin, a little-known Slovenian football official, was elected Wednesday as the head of European soccer's governing body UEFA, and promised to stand up to the big clubs.



Ceferin said his first task would be tackling widespread dissatisfaction at controversial changes to the Champions League agreed between UEFA and the European Club Association, which has 220 members from 53 FAs, in favor of the big clubs.



Former France international Platini had governed UEFA since 2007 and been re-elected twice until he was banned by FIFA's ethics committee last October for ethics violations.



Both candidates campaigned to help UEFA's middle-sized and smaller members, and said it was necessary to close the gap between big and small clubs, although Van Praag was more outspoken in Wednesday's pre-vote speeches.

