Football’s fate now rests in the hands of unlikely duo

Barely one year ago, Gianni Infantino was best known by the football public as the figure who pulled balls from pots at European club draws while Aleksander Ceferin was a mystery outside his Slovenian homeland.



Infantino leads football's governing body FIFA while Ceferin was Wednesday elected as president of UEFA with a resounding win over Dutchman Michael van Praag.



If Sepp Blatter had had his way, the veteran Swiss would have led FIFA until 2019 when he would have stood down at the age of 83 after 21 years in the post.



The rise of Ceferin, who was not involved with UEFA's executive committee at all, was even more meteoric. Elected as the head of the Slovenian football federation in 2011, he had not even been mentioned as a challenger until he announced in June that he was going to stand and already had the backing of 18 federations.

