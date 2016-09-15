Platini in UEFA farewell speech: I have done nothing wrong

The Frenchman, who resigned in May after being banned from the sport for four years for ethics violations, was given a round of applause by the delegates but did not get a standing ovation.



I think we did a great job ... Friends of football, farewell," said Platini, who was first elected in 2007, at the end of his seven-minute speech.



His replacement was to be elected immediately afterward with Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin and Dutchman Michael van Praag as the two candidates.



Despite Platini's ban, FIFA's ethics committee said an exception had been made for the event as a "gesture of humanity".



Platini was banished along with Blatter over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) made to the Frenchman by FIFA with Blatter's approval in 2011 for work done a decade earlier.

...