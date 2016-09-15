Suarez delighted to run riot with Messi and Neymar again

Messi scored a record sixth European Cup hat-trick while Neymar became the first player in Champions League history to provide four assists and score in a game, curling in the third from a free-kick.



Suarez and Messi started Saturday's shock defeat to Alaves on the bench, while Neymar missed the start of the season due to his participation in the Olympics, where he fired Brazil to a first ever Gold medal in football.



As Neymar teed Messi up to smash home the opening goal after three minutes and laid on the pass for the Argentine's second strike later in the first half, however, there was no sign the feted trio had lost any of their almost telepathic understanding.

...