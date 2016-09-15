German FA boss condemns Beckenbauer’s 2006 payment

Germany's Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel sharply criticized Franz Beckenbauer Wednesday over payment from a sponsor of the 2006 World Cup that the football great had headed.



Beckenbauer, who led the organizing committee for the World Cup in Germany and had said he had done the work on a voluntary basis, received 5.5 million euros ($6.2 million) from a deal involving event sponsor Oddset.



Beckenbauer, who also faces a criminal investigation over the awarding of the World Cup, was not available for comment.



Beckenbauer is already under investigation by Swiss authorities, who have opened criminal proceedings against him and two former presidents of the DFB in connection with its successful bid for the 2006 World Cup.

...