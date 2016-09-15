Mourinho turns focus to Europa match after derby defeat



Fresh from giving his players a rollicking, Jose Mourinho's focus turns from Manchester United's derby defeat to European action with a tricky Europa League opener at in-form Feyenoord Thursday.



United can expect a tough Group A opener at Feyenoord, who are top of the Dutch league having won all five of their matches this season, and have pedigree in the competition.



Van Persie won the competition with boyhood club Feyenoord in 2002 .



Of the finalists in the Europa League over the last decade, eight are from Spain, who this season will be represented by Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Villarreal.

...