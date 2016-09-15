United's league bid tougher due to Europa League: Mourinho

Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League could be hindered by their Europa League campaign, manager Jose Mourinho has said.



United face Dutch league leaders Feyenoord in their opening group game in Europe's second-tier competition on Thursday, with Mourinho opting to rest the likes of captain Wayne Rooney, Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw for the trip to Rotterdam.



United missed out on a Champions League spot after finishing fifth in the league last season, and the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said that the three-time European champions would respect the Europa League.

