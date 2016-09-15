Guardiola urges City fans to embrace Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warned supporters the club cannot achieve success in the Champions League unless they start fully embracing the competition.



Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as City opened their Group C campaign with a classy 4-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach Wednesday in a game that had been postponed Tuesday due to heavy rain.



City reached the Champions League semi-finals last season under Guardiola's predecessor, Manuel Pellegrini.



Guardiola, a two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, also called on City's supporters to end their practice of booing the competition's anthem.



Aguero opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a near-post finish from Aleksandar Kolarov's cross and made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Christoph Kramer fouled City debutant Ilkay Gundogan.



Despite Aguero taking his tally for the season to nine goals, Guardiola suggested the Argentina striker needed to put more defensive effort in off the ball.

