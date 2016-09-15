Dortmund's beaming Goetze on road to redemption

Mario Goetze could not stop smiling after scoring his first goal for Borussia Dortmund since his return in their 6-0 demolition of Legia Warsaw in the Champions League Wednesday.



The 24-year-old's best appearance since his controversial return to Dortmund in the close season following a hapless three-year spell at rivals Bayern Munich could not have come at a better time.



That was also the last of his major career highlights, having failed to settled at Bayern with both coach Pep Guardiola and his successor Carlo Ancelotti refusing to guarantee him playing time.



His return to Dortmund was a surprise for many but Goetze brushed off his past few seasons with yet another smile.



The creative player was deployed by Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel in his more natural position behind the forwards and it paid off.

...