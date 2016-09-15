Spotlight on fiery Costa in Chelsea-Liverpool

With 24 bookings in two-and-a-bit seasons, moody Chelsea striker Diego Costa is used to living on the edge in English football.



It doesn't take much to rile Costa but there's something about Liverpool that really fires up the often-pilloried Spain international.



So expect plenty of scrutiny on Costa when the two teams meet in the latest Friday-night fixture in the English Premier League, which is the highlight of the fifth round of games.



In the 2-2 draw against Swansea on Sunday, Costa scored both of Chelsea's goals and was almost impossible to keep down.



Costa, put simply, is never far from a flash point.

...