Ronaldo hopes Madrid learns lessons from Sporting scare

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes Real Madrid learned its lesson after almost losing at home to Sporting Lisbon in its Champions League opener.



Ronaldo grabbed an 89th-minute equalizer and substitute Alvaro Morata netted the winner four minutes into injury time to give Madrid the 2-1 win over the Portuguese side where Ronaldo started his career.



After one game, it is tied with Borussia Dortmund atop Group F with three points, but trails on goal difference because Dortmund routed Legia Warsaw 6-0 .



The team improved significantly, with the winner being scored by Morata after a cross by Rodriguez. It was the first time this season Madrid played with the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in the starting lineup.

