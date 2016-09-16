Touchline tussle beckons for Klopp and Conte

The touchline action could be as explosive as what happens on the pitch at Stamford Bridge Friday when Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to tackle Antonio Conte's Chelsea.



Conte confirmed David Luiz will make his second debut for the club Friday. Luiz, who returned to the west London club from Paris Saint-Germain in a surprise 32 million pound ($43 million) move on transfer deadline day, will replace injured Blues captain John Terry at Stamford Bridge.



But Conte, who has vowed to work on Luiz's weaknesses, said Thursday: "David Luiz will play for the first time with us and we are confident about this.



The two teams average more shots on goal per game than any other sides in the division, while Liverpool's players have covered more distance than any other team.



Croatian center-back Dejan Lovren is due to return for Liverpool, following a head injury, in place of Lucas Leiva, whose error against Leicester gift-wrapped a goal for Jamie Vardy.

