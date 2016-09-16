Mourinho to return to "normal team" against Watford

Manchester United will return to their "normal team" for the Premier League clash against Watford Sunday, manager Jose Mourinho said, after suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat against Feyenoord in the Europa League.



The Portuguese made a host of changes for their trip to Rotterdam, resting the likes of club captain Wayne Rooney, Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw, but Mourinho's star-studded side were defeated by a late goal in a lackluster display.



Mourinho handed starts to forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while record signing Paul Pogba retained a spot in the line-up against the Dutch side, but a labored offensive display from United lacked any fluency.

...