The 28-year-old has not featured in the Professional Football Association (PFA) Team of the Year and has never won the PFA Player of the Year award either, something Stones blamed on the Argentine's low-profile lifestyle.



Aguero has scored 105 goals in 153 Premier League appearances, also racking up 26 assists since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011 .



Stones was also braced for an encounter with Lionel Messi in next month's Champions League group match against Barcelona.

...