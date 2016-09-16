Stoke manager Hughes says will not contest FA charge

Hughes said Stoke will still be without Xherdan Shaqiri when they visit Crystal Palace Sunday. But he was hopeful that defender Glen Johnson, who was sidelined for around seven months with a knee injury, could return.



Stoke, who are bottom of the league table with one point from the opening four games, have conceded 10 goals and scored twice this season.



Goalkeeper Shay Given said Stoke needed to step up in front of goal, with the club's only goals coming from Shaqiri's free kick at Middlesbrough and Bojan Krkic's penalty against Manchester City last month.

...