Coach Diego Simeone's contract with Atletico Madrid has been reduced by two years.



Atletico and Simeone have constantly reaffirmed their long-term commitment amid the rumors.



The 46-year-old Argentine coach has been with Atletico since late 2011 . He won the Spanish league and Spanish Supercup in 2014, and the Copa del Rey in 2013 .



He also led the team to two Champions League finals in three seasons, losing both times to local rival Real Madrid, in 2014 and 2016 .

