Deadly Bayern train sights on Saturday’s Bavarian derby

Bayern Munich turn their focus from their five-star Champions League opener to domestic duty and their bid to keep their perfect start to the season in a derby home to Ingolstadt Saturday.



The match is the first of two at home for Bayern, who could be alone on top of the table by the end of September – after Ingolstadt they host Hertha Berlin, the only other unbeaten team after two rounds.



Rising Bayern star Joshua Kimmich will be looking to continue his incredible run, having scored four goals in three matches.



Hertha Berlin – also on a maximum six points – host Schalke 04 looking to keep in touch with the champions before their trip to their rivals.

...