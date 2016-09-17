Inter Milan face Juventus acid test in ‘Derby d’Italia’

Mauro Icardi's dream of "winning trophies" with Inter Milan has been dealt a Europa League blow and now faces a Serie A acid test in Sunday's visit of champions Juventus for the "Derby d'Italia".



Icardi said in the lead-up to the game he would love to emulate his idol, former Inter and Barcelona striker Ronaldo, who helped Inter to the UEFA Cup title in 1998 .



Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci expects a "fierce" encounter at the San Siro but, after a chastening scoreless draw with Sevilla in their Champions League opener in midweek, says Juve won't be swayed from their bid to win a record sixth consecutive title.



Last season Higuain hit a league record 36 goals for Napoli, and although the Argentine has found the net three times in the league since joining Juve, he is fast becoming a distant memory at the San Paolo.

...