Liga newcomers Leganes plot Barca upset

Madrid minnows Leganes get their reward for an unlikely promotion to La Liga when the might of Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar grace the 11,000-capacity Estadio Butarque Saturday.



Leganes had a fine start to their first season in the Spanish top-flight, winning at Celta Vigo on the opening weekend and holding Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw at the Butarque.



However, Leganes face an even tougher task in stopping a rampant "MSN" of Messi, Suarez and Neymar fresh from scoring six of Barca's seven goals in a Champions League rout of Celtic in midweek on their first start of the season together.



Valencia will hope to snap their worst start to a season for 17 years by picking up their first point at Athletic Bilbao.

...