Henderson humdinger sinks Conte’s Chelsea

Jordan Henderson scored a stunning winning goal as Liverpool ended Antonio Conte's unbeaten record as Chelsea manager with an impressive 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge Friday.



In a dominant first-half display, Liverpool took the lead through Dejan Lovren before Henderson curled home a superb effort from distance in the 36th minute.



After Sturridge had thrashed a cross-shot across goal, Chelsea produced their first real chance when Luiz's looping header from Willian's free-kick was fielded by Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.



Despite Conte sending on Cesc Fabregas, Victor Moses and Pedro, it was Liverpool who came closest to scoring again, substitute Divock Origi's header drawing a fine goal-line stop from Courtois.

...