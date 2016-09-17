Manchester City look to press home early advantage

The Premier League season is only four games old, but ahead of Saturday's home game with Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City already appear the team to beat.



Last weekend's impressive 2-1 derby win at Manchester United left City with the only 100 percent record in the division, and they followed it up with a classy 4-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach.



United captain Wayne Rooney and full-backs Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw were left out of the team's midweek trip to the Netherlands with a view to Sunday's game at Vicarage Road.



Arsenal, who visit Hull City Saturday, will draw encouragement from having rescued a 1-1 draw from their midweek trip to Paris Saint-Germain despite being outplayed for much of the game.

...