Klopp shies away from Liverpool title talk

Dejan Lovren's close-range volley and Jordan Henderson's sublime 25-yard curler earned Liverpool victory at Stamford Bridge on Friday, with Diego Costa replying for the home side.



Liverpool's performance on Friday was notable for its intensity, with midfielders Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum and Henderson helping to prevent Chelsea gaining a foothold in the game.



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte handed a second debut to Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, who returned to the club on transfer deadline day after two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.



It was Conte's first defeat as Chelsea manager and the first time he had seen one of his teams beaten at home in a league game since Juventus lost 2-1 to Sampdoria in January 2013 .



The former Italy manager said both of Liverpool's goals had been the result of defensive inattention from his players.

...