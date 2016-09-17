Mourinho tells Pogba to forget price tag

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged midfielder Paul Pogba to forget his world-record price tag and concentrate on producing the goods for the team.



United broke the world transfer record to bring Pogba, 23, back to the club from Juventus last month in a deal worth an initial 89 million pounds ($115.7 million, 103.7 million euros).



Pogba produced disappointing performances in United's losses to Manchester City and Feyenoord, but Mourinho pointed to the France midfielder's busy close season as a mitigating factor.

...