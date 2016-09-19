Perisic winner stuns Juve, boosts De Boer

A second-half winner by Ivan Perisic boosted Frank De Boer's survival prospects as Inter Milan fought to a deserved 2-1 "Derby d'Italia" win over Juventus in the Serie A Sunday. De Boer, who succeeded Roberto Mancini at Inter two weeks before the start of the season, was rumored to be facing the sack after a midweek defeat to Hapoel Be'er Sheva followed a run of poor results in the league.



Perisic then came off the bench to nod the winner from Icardi's deft cross 12 minutes from time to send Inter up to seventh place in the table.



Inter are now three points behind Napoli, who, on 10 points, hold a one-point lead on Juventus.



Eder's deflected shot from 25 meters almost caught Buffon off guard and Juventus breathed a huge sigh of relief after another counter saw Buffon at full stretch as Antonio Candreva's crisp volley from Icardi's delivery inched past the far post.

