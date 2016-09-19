Concerns linger after Ukraine awarded final

Ukraine's capital Kiev will play host to the Champions League final at its 70,000-capacity Olympic Stadium less than a month before Russia's 2018 World Cup begins.



Just like in neighboring Russia, there are concerns over football-related racism and violence in Ukraine.



While a game at the stadium Sunday between Dynamo Kiev and Zorya Luhansk appeared to pass without incident as Dynamo lost 1-0, the club has been repeatedly punished by UEFA for violence, racism and pitch invasions by its fans at the Olympic Stadium.



UEFA ordered Dynamo to play its next two Champions League games behind closed doors, but there was further controversy when the stadium's director, Volodymyr Spilnichenko, suggested on Ukrainian TV he could consider segregating black fans into a separate sector of the stadium to avoid further racist incidents.

...