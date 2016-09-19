Nice in second place after Montpellier point

Newly recruited playmaker Younes Belhanda grabbed a point for Nice in a 1-1 draw at Montpellier with a determined late strike Sunday, meaning his side climb above champions Paris Saint-Germain into second place in Ligue 1 . Having come fourth last season, Nice lost their coach Claude Puel to Southampton while Hatem Ben Arfa moved on to PSG.



The former Liverpool, Man City and AC Milan striker sat out this encounter having played twice in four days, but will be back for Wednesday's top of the table clash with pacesetters Monaco, who have 13 points to Nice's 11 and PSG's 10 .

...