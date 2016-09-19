Illness-hit Bayern roar back to floor Ingolstadt

Illness-hit Bayern Munich conceded their first goal of the season before roaring back with a 3-1 win at home to Ingolstadt Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga. Having scored 20 goals without reply in winning their first five competitive games, including Tuesday's 5-0 Champions League drubbing of Rostov, Bayern leaked their first of the season with just eight minutes gone at Munich's Allianz Arena.



Ingolstadt finished the half stronger, but Bayern were not to be denied a sixth straight win this season.



Alonso belted home his shot into the bottom left-hand corner on 50 minutes, while at the other end, a second top save from Neuer denied Leckie before Rafinha claimed Bayern's late third.



Forwards Thorgan Hazard and Brazilian Raffael both scored twice before Bremen pulled a goal back from winger Serge Gnabry, signed last month from Arsenal, only to have forward Aron Johannsson sent off on 80 minutes for insulting the referee.

...