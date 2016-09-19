Real Madrid net record 16th straight win

Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to record a club record 16th consecutive league win 2-0 at Espanyol to stay top of La Liga Sunday.



Victory restores Real's three-point lead over Barcelona and Las Palmas and equals Barca's La Liga record of 16 straight wins under Pep Guardiola in 2010/11 .



Celta Vigo moved off the bottom with their first point of the season in a 0-0 draw at Osasuna.



Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as Barcelona got back to winning ways in La Liga with a 5-1 thrashing at newly promoted Leganes Saturday.



Suarez bagged his second assist of the half just before the break when he was released clear on goal and selflessly squared for Neymar this time to roll into an empty net.

