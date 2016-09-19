Mourinho’s United slump at Watford, Spurs up to third

Since then the Special One has become the Beaten One, defeated in 11 of his past 21 Premier League games with Chelsea and Manchester United.



Mourinho is not the only manager under pressure with David Moyes' Sunderland, beaten 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, and Stoke City's Mark Hughes, whose side were thumped 4-1 away to Crystal Palace, staring up from the bottom of the table.



Mourinho thought the goal should have been disallowed.



Victory was sweet for Watford manager Walter Mazzarri, who often clashed with Mourinho in Italy.



The result moved Watford to within two points and two positions of seventh-placed United, who appear to lack the solidity normally associated with Mourinho's teams.

...