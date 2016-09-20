Hertha challenge Bayern’s iron grip on top spot

High-flying Hertha Berlin will attempt to loosen Bayern Munich's iron grip on the Bundesliga Wednesday in the German league's top-of-the-table clash.



Hertha's 2-0 win at home to Schalke Sunday means Berlin and Bayern, the only German clubs who still have 100 percent records with three wins from three, will square off at Munich's Allianz Arena.



The German league has a round of midweek matches with the highlight being Bayern's hosting of Hertha while Borussia Dortmund, who have posted back-to-back 6-0 wins at Legia Warsaw and Darmstadt, are at Wolfsburg Tuesday.



Pal Dardai's Hertha are one of the few teams who look capable of weakening Bayern's hold on the top spot.

